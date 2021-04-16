Clicks6
Irapuato
He opened their minds. Homily for the 3rd Sunday of Easter, Year B
Fr.GeoffreyPlant
The risen Lord appears to the disciples, and they are alarmed and frightened. They think they are seeing a ghost. Jesus opens their minds to see that what had happened is the fulfilment of scripture.
