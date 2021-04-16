Clicks6
He opened their minds. Homily for the 3rd Sunday of Easter, Year B Fr.GeoffreyPlant The risen Lord appears to the disciples, and they are alarmed and frightened. They think they are seeing a ghost. …More
He opened their minds. Homily for the 3rd Sunday of Easter, Year B
Fr.GeoffreyPlant
The risen Lord appears to the disciples, and they are alarmed and frightened. They think they are seeing a ghost. Jesus opens their minds to see that what had happened is the fulfilment of scripture.
Fr.GeoffreyPlant
The risen Lord appears to the disciples, and they are alarmed and frightened. They think they are seeing a ghost. Jesus opens their minds to see that what had happened is the fulfilment of scripture.