He opened their minds. Homily for the 3rd Sunday of Easter, Year B

Fr.GeoffreyPlant

The risen Lord appears to the disciples, and they are alarmed and frightened. They think they are seeing a ghost. Jesus opens their minds to see that what had happened is the fulfilment of scripture.