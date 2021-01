Fr. Heilman: Rebellion Against Tyrants is Obedience to God. On December 29, 2020, Fr. Richard Heilman delivered a powerful homily citing President Trump's declaration regarding St. Thomas Becket. More

Fr. Heilman: Rebellion Against Tyrants is Obedience to God.



On December 29, 2020, Fr. Richard Heilman delivered a powerful homily citing President Trump's declaration regarding St. Thomas Becket.