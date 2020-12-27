"Trojan Horse"

CS Lewis gained inspiration from Christ that was definitely Roman Catholic.



Take this speech found near the end of "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader."



"Please, Lamb," said Lucy, "is this the way to Aslan's country?"



"Not for you," said the Lamb. "For you the door into Aslan's country is from your own world."



"What!" said Edmund. "Is there a way into Aslan's country from our world too?"



"There … More

CS Lewis gained inspiration from Christ that was definitely Roman Catholic.



Take this speech found near the end of "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader."



"Please, Lamb," said Lucy, "is this the way to Aslan's country?"



"Not for you," said the Lamb. "For you the door into Aslan's country is from your own world."



"What!" said Edmund. "Is there a way into Aslan's country from our world too?"



"There is a way into my country from all the worlds," said the Lamb; but as he spoke his snowy white flushed into tawny gold and his size changed and he was Aslan himself, towering above them and scattering light from his mane.



"Oh, Aslan," said Lucy. "Will you tell us how to get into your country from our world?"



"I shall be telling you all the time," said Aslan. "But I will not tell you how long or short the way will be; only that IT LIES ACROSS A RIVER. But do not fear that, for I AM THE GREAT BRIDGE BUILDER. And now come; I will open the door in the sky and send you to your own land."



The children ask Aslan how it is they can get to HIS country from our world, He announces that the way "LIES ACROSS A RIVER"



Back in the days when Lewis was writing the Roman Catholic Church announced more clearly than She does today about where She stood regarding matters regarding Faith and Morals. Yet, still today, (as scholars such as Cardinal Henry Newman confirmed) when people convert to Roman Catholicism they usually announce "I am crossing the Tiber River"



"Crossing the River Tiber" is the phrase normally connected with the state of conversion to Roman Catholicism of a believer in Christ who has formally been Protestant (Anglican) and for that reason considered to be a heretic, & "outside the boundaries of the Church" ruled over by the Lord's (High King) Peter!



The rest of Aslan's statement"I am the Great Bridge Builder" derives from a known Latin Title held by each Pope. "Pontiff" also meaning "Bridge Builder."



There it is - one of the hidden references to Roman Catholicism given through C S Lews within the Narnia Chronicles Yet. CS Lewis obviously did not realise the hidden meaning of Aslans words - Clearly granted him by the Holy Ghost.