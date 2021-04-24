President Biden Promises Jobs, Warns of ‘Existential Threat,’ Looks Forward to November On Friday, in the second day of the virtual Climate Summit, President Joe Biden said, “every country will need … More





On Friday, in the second day of the virtual Climate Summit, President Joe Biden said, “every country will need to invest in new clean energy technologies” as he doubled down on transitioning to a green economy in the not-too-distant future, as part of a global effort. Microsoft founder, Bill Gates also spoke at the Summit, saying he believes a "climate disaster" can be avoided. But convincing the world to invest trillions of dollars will be, no doubt, a very tough sell to say the least. Also of concern is: who will pledge what, and how will nations be held accountable. One expert EWTN News Nightly spoke with explains the concerns many have. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Biden Promises Jobs, Warns of ‘Existential Threat,’ Looks Forward to NovemberOn Friday, in the second day of the virtual Climate Summit, President Joe Biden said, “every country will need to invest in new clean energy technologies” as he doubled down on transitioning to a green economy in the not-too-distant future, as part of a global effort. Microsoft founder, Bill Gates also spoke at the Summit, saying he believes a "climate disaster" can be avoided. But convincing the world to invest trillions of dollars will be, no doubt, a very tough sell to say the least. Also of concern is: who will pledge what, and how will nations be held accountable. One expert EWTN News Nightly spoke with explains the concerns many have. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly