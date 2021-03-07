Fr. Emmanual (on the right side of the picture), the priest, whose house once stood just on the other side of the place and is nowadays destroyed to rubbish, is the only that returned to Mosul and … More

Fr. Emmanual (on the right side of the picture), the priest, whose house once stood just on the other side of the place and is nowadays destroyed to rubbish, is the only that returned to Mosul and serves the (at the moment very small) Christian community there, Sayedna Najib Mikael, archbishop of Mosul and Akre, Pope Francis and the white dove symbolizing peace