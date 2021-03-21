 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks59
Lisi Sterndorfer
LISTEN - Sound ON! “You can have your TLM, but you can’t have your Catholic theology.” The Novus Ordo Mass is incompatible with Catholic theology, and they now admit it.
