Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks
59
Lisi Sterndorfer
52 minutes ago
LISTEN - Sound ON! “You can have your TLM, but you can’t have your Catholic theology.” The Novus Ordo Mass is incompatible with Catholic theology, and they now admit it.
