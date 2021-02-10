Editorial Director for The Daily Caller Discusses Impeachment Trial | EWTN News Nightly Vince Coglianese, the editorial director for 'The Daily Caller,' joins to share his thoughts on the issue of … More





Vince Coglianese, the editorial director for 'The Daily Caller,' joins to share his thoughts on the issue of whether the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional. Republican lawyer Charles Cooper wrote in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, "Given that the Constitution permits the Senate to impose the penalty of permanent disqualification only on former officeholders, it defies logic to suggest that the Senate is prohibited from trying and convicting former officeholders." Coglianese gives his opinion on the statement, and says whether he believes it to be a valid point. With lawyers for former President Trump being expected to argue that comments made by the president are protected by the First Amendment, Coglianese discusses his thoughts about the defense strategy. The editorial director explains how this is being viewed outside of the Beltway and what this says about where we are as a nation.