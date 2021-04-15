At the rithm of a Love without borders. At the rithm of a Love without borders April 18 III Sunday of Easter Dear brothers and sisters, the whole liturgy of Sunday April 18, the third of Easter remin… More

April 18 III Sunday of Easter



Dear brothers and sisters, the whole liturgy of Sunday April 18, the third of Easter reminds us of one of the characteristics that makes the Christian faith unique in the panorama of world religions, namely that Jesus is the only founder who was foretold centuries earlier.

In particular, the Apostle and Evangelist Matthew, in his Gospel, demonstrates the incredible fulfillment throughout the life of Jesus, from his birth in Bethlehem to his Resurrection from the dead, of the word of the prophets. But… what makes Jesus unique for us, making our hearts burn, overwhelmed by joy, is that no one has ever loved us, loves us and will love us with such a pure love. A Love that is for free, unconditional and without borders ...