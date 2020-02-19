New Research: Shroud Of Turin Shows Signs Of Resurrection

Signs of the Resurrection are visible on the Shroud of Turin, the Spanish physician Bernardo Hontanilla Calatayud writes in Scientia et Fides (Number 1, 2020).The shroud shows death signs like post-mortem bleedings but also – and that is Hontanilla's discovery – signs of movement, and the presence of facial features incompatible with a dead person.He suggests that the image on the shroud was impressed by a living person. It shows that the body is in the process of getting up and doesn't reflect the stages of the rigor mortis.Hontanilla excludes a medieval origin of the shroud, as its creator would have needed medical, forensic and image information not known before the 20th century.