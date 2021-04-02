Clicks602
Spotlight Mother Teresa Casini. CTNYDOY on Oct 6, 2014 Blessed Maria Teresa Casini Memorial 3 April Profile Founded the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1894. Born 27 October 1864…More
Spotlight Mother Teresa Casini.
CTNYDOY on Oct 6, 2014 Blessed Maria Teresa Casini Memorial
3 April Profile Founded the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1894.
Born
27 October 1864 in Frascati, Italy
Died
3 April 1937 at Grottaferrata, Rome, Italy of natural causes
Venerated
7 July 1997 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
31 October 2015 by Pope Francis
beatification recognition celebrated at the Piazza San Pietro, Frascati, Italy, presided by Cardinal Angelo Amato
her beatification miracle involved the 25 June 2003 healing of the brain lesions and trauma of a 5 year old drowning victim in Youngstown, Ohio
catholicsaints.info/blessed-maria-teresa-casini/
CTNYDOY on Oct 6, 2014 Blessed Maria Teresa Casini Memorial
3 April Profile Founded the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1894.
Born
27 October 1864 in Frascati, Italy
Died
3 April 1937 at Grottaferrata, Rome, Italy of natural causes
Venerated
7 July 1997 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
31 October 2015 by Pope Francis
beatification recognition celebrated at the Piazza San Pietro, Frascati, Italy, presided by Cardinal Angelo Amato
her beatification miracle involved the 25 June 2003 healing of the brain lesions and trauma of a 5 year old drowning victim in Youngstown, Ohio
catholicsaints.info/blessed-maria-teresa-casini/