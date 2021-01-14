Holy Infant Jesus of Prague “All who approach the miraculous statue and pray there with confidence receive assistance in danger, consolation in sorrows, aid in poverty, comfort in anxiety, light in … More

Holy Infant Jesus of Prague



“All who approach the miraculous statue and pray there with confidence receive assistance in danger, consolation in sorrows, aid in poverty, comfort in anxiety, light in spiritual darkness, streams of grace in dryness of soul, health in sickness, and hope in despair.” Today, 14 January, is the feast of the Infant Jesus of Prague, and this mosaic depiction of that statue is in the National Shrine of St Jude in Baltimore.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr