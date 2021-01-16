AP: President Trump to Leave White House Next Wednesday Before Biden Inauguration President Donald Trump will leave the White House next Wednesday morning, before the Inauguration of President-… More





President Donald Trump will leave the White House next Wednesday morning, before the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. That's what the Associated Press is reporting. Meanwhile, President-elect Biden's American Rescue Plan has been unveiled and includes direct cash payments to millions of Americans. Also, Vice President Mike Pence honored the memory of great American hero/aviator Chuck Yeager today in West Virginia. Yeager recently passed away. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.