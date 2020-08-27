Clicks248
Anti-Life-Candidates or Pro-Life-President
Sr. Dede Byrne: "Donald Trump is the most pro-life President this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages. […] President Trump will stand up against Biden-Harris, who are the most anti-life presidential ticket ever, even supporting the horrors of late-term abortion and infanticide."
May God bless America
Both Antichristian and therefore, pro Antichrist.
Cf Mary and Joseph Lived Gift of Virginity by Pope St John Paul II
