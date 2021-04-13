MARY, CRUSHER OF SERPENTS: Pray for America In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father draws our attention to the urgent need to call upon the Mother of God to intercede on our behalf and … More





In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father draws our attention to the urgent need to call upon the Mother of God to intercede on our behalf and to beg her Son to have mercy on our nation. Do Catholics worship Mary? Certainly, not! But as children of God, we ask her to take us by the hand and lead us ever closer to her Son. From the Cross, Jesus placed us under the protection of His mother, when he said to John: "Son behold thy mother." And for over two thousand years, Christians have honored Mary as the Queen Mother of Christ the King. Mary has been special heavenly emissary, especially in times of great persecution. At the Battle of Lepanto, for example, where her intervention saved Europe from an Ottoman takeover. Or here in the Americas five hundred years ago, when she appeared to Juan Diego under the special title of Our Lady of Guadalupe to intercede on behalf of millions of indigenous people being sacrificed to pagan gods. She is Patroness of the Americas, in fact, because her intervention led to the baptism of the New World and thus she reclaimed this land from the serpent of Eden. As America falls back into paganism and human sacrifice today, Father encourages us to urgently call upon Our Lady once again, especially during the runup to Christmas in this most troubling 2020. Our Lady, Terror of Demons, pray for us.