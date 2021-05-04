Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 15,1-8.

Acts of the Apostles 15,1-6.

Acts of the Apostles 15,1-6.

Some who had come down from Judea were instructing the brothers, "Unless you are circumcised according to the Mosaic practice, you cannot be saved."

Because there arose no little dissension and debate by Paul and Barnabas with them, it was decided that Paul, Barnabas, and some of the others should go up to Jerusalem to the apostles and presbyters about this question.

They were sent on their journey by the church, and passed through Phoenicia and Samaria telling of the conversion of the Gentiles, and brought great joy to all the brothers.

When they arrived in Jerusalem, they were welcomed by the church, as well as by the apostles and the presbyters, and they reported what God had done with them.

But some from the party of the Pharisees who had become believers stood up and said, "It is necessary to circumcise them and direct them to observe the Mosaic law."

The apostles and the presbyters met together to see about this matter.



Psalms 122(121),1-2.3-4a.4b-5.

I rejoiced because they said to me,

"We will go up to the house of the LORD."

And now we have set foot

within your gates, O Jerusalem.



Jerusalem, built as a city

with compact unity.

To it the tribes go up,

the tribes of the LORD.

In it are set up judgment seats,

seats for the house of David.