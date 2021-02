TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: FEBRUARY 24: MIKE FROM RESTORING THE FAITH, “LENT, FASTING, PSEUDO TRAD INC & THE END OF THE DEMOCRATIC EXPERIMENT”

MIKE FROM RESTORING THE FAITH JOINS THE SHOW AGAIN TO DISCUSS:FOLLOW UP ON MY INTERVIEW ON HIS CHANNELCATHOLIC PROPHECY, FATIMA, GUADALUPEREMOVAL OF CARDINAL SARAHPSEUDO TRAD INC, AMERICANISM, ZIONISMLENTEN CONSIDERATIONS, FASTING AND THE MODERN WORLDE. MICHAEL JONES & HIS FATIMA FUNDAMENTALISTS THEORY?COUNTRIES IMPORTANT IN CATHOLIC PROPHECYCHRISTIANITY VS COMMUNISMLUCIFERIAN DEMOCRATIC EXPERIMENT IS IMPLODINGAND MUCH MORE! (55 MINS LONG)*ALSO ON THE SHOW TODAY: JOHN KITSON (LEADING ANTI 5G ACTIVIST), HANNE HERLAND (HERLAND REPORT), JOEL SKOUSEN (PIONEER OF PREPPING/GEOPOLITICAL ANALYST) & MOTHER IRENE & PERSECUTED CARMELITES FROM IRELAND