Sacrament of Forgiveness?It’s the best love story ever ...The most beautiful date between lovers!Two patients who meet …One, sick of Love for us ... (God)The other, sick in lack of Love ... (us)Humanly speaking, to find a lover,we have to be at our best so thatthe other can evaluate us positivelysince we don't yet know if he loves us.At Sacrament of forgiveness, we find the Lover of our souland we come as we are so thatGod gives us back our dignity and our original beauty,since we know that he loves us.Admitting our lack of love is never easy.We are not going to brag about our successes !!!To admit on the surface, our sins …It's a bit like mowing the lawn ...Weeds are not removed and uprooted.It's like sweeping, but only where it seems ...We know there is dust under furniture!By a good and deep confession of our errors,we allow jesus to passin every corner of our beingto completely renovate it …(L.C.)