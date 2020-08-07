Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
133
An older woman tried to stop Antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct last night
DefendTruth
1 hour ago
She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up