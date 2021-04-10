April 11 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20,19-31. On the evening of that first day of the week, when the doors were locked, where the disciples were, for fear … More

April 11 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20,19-31.

On the evening of that first day of the week, when the doors were locked, where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood in their midst and said to them, «Peace be with you.»

When he had said this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord.

(Jesus) said to them again, "Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you."

And when he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them, "Receive the holy Spirit.

Whose sins you forgive are forgiven them, and whose sins you retain are retained."

Thomas, called Didymus, one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came.

So the other disciples said to him, "We have seen the Lord." But he said to them, "Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands and put my finger into the nailmarks and put my hand into his side, I will not believe."

Now a week later his disciples were again inside and Thomas was with them. Jesus came, although the doors were locked, and stood in their midst and said, "Peace be with you."

Then he said to Thomas, "Put your finger here and see my hands, and bring your hand and put it into my side, and do not be unbelieving, but believe."

Thomas answered and said to him, "My Lord and my God!"

Jesus said to him, "Have you come to believe because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and have believed."

Now Jesus did many other signs in the presence of (his) disciples that are not written in this book.

But these are written that you may (come to) believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that through this belief you may have life in his name.

Saint Gregory of Narek (c.944-1010)

Armenian monk and poet

Book of Prayers, no.33 (trad. SC 78, p. 206)

"Receive the holy Spirit"

Almighty, Benefactor, Friend to humankind, God of all,

and Creator of all things, visible and invisible;

You who save us and affirm us,

who care for us and bring us peace,

Mighty Spirit of the Father (…)

You share the same throne, the same glory,

and the same creative activity as the Father (…)

By your mediation was revealed to us

the Trinity of Persons in a unity of nature in the Divinity;

and you, too, are counted as one among those Persons,

O incomprehensible One (…)

Through Moses you were proclaimed Spirit of God (Gn 1:2)

as you hovered over the waters

with all-embracing protectiveness, awesome, full of care.

You spread your wings in sign of your compassionate presence

hovering over those newly born,

and by this means revealed the mystery of the waters of baptism (…)

O Almighty One, as Lord you created

all natures and everything that exists (cf. Credo),

every being created by you,

in the moment that is last among the days of life here below

and first in the Land of the living.

He who is of the same nature as you,

He, the firstborn Son, who is consubstantial with the Father,

obeyed you as a Father in our nature,

binding his will to yours.

He made you known as true God,

equal and consubstantial to his all-powerful Father (…)

and he shut the mouths of those who resisted you

for they were struggling against God (cf. Mt 12:28),

whereas he forgave all who were against himself.

He is the Just One, the Pure One, the Savior of all,

delivered up on account of our sins

and raised for our justification (Rom 4:25).

Through you all glory to him,

and to you all praise, together with the all-powerful Father

for endless ages. Amen.

