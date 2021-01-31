The Vision of St John Bosco "Very grave trials await the Church. What we have suffered so far is almost nothing compared to what is going to happen. The enemies of the Church are symbolized by the … More





"Very grave trials await the Church. What we have suffered so far is almost nothing compared to what is going to happen. The enemies of the Church are symbolized by the ships which strive their utmost to sink the flagship. Only two things can save us in such a grave hour: devotion to Mary and frequent Communion. Let us do our very best to use these two means and have others use them everywhere." – St John Bosco relating his vision of the two columns, which can be read about



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr The Vision of St John Bosco"Very grave trials await the Church. What we have suffered so far is almost nothing compared to what is going to happen. The enemies of the Church are symbolized by the ships which strive their utmost to sink the flagship. Only two things can save us in such a grave hour: devotion to Mary and frequent Communion. Let us do our very best to use these two means and have others use them everywhere." – St John Bosco relating his vision of the two columns, which can be read about here . Today, 31 Jan, is the feast of St John Bosco, founder of the Salesians. Mosaic from the church of SS Peter and Paul in San Francisco, CA.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr