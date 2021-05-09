Clicks6
Bishop Olmsted's Homily for May 9, 2021

dphx.org Every Sunday, thousands of homebound Catholics unable to attend church connect with their faith community through the televised Mass. Beginning April 25 and running through mid-July, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish will host the Diocese of Phoenix “TV Mass” due to renovations at Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral. The 9 a.m. Mass will continue to be broadcast live each Sunday.

#Catholic #CatholicMass #Livestream

For renovation updates, visit the Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral website: simonjude.org

For English and Spanish Mass broadcast schedules, visit: dphx.org/tvmass
