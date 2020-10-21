Clicks44

Bishop Supports Francis

Tesa
2
Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik, says Francis' comments in "no way" signal a departure from the teaching of the Catholic Church concerning marriage or homosexuality. It speaks, rather, of a pastoral …More
Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik, says Francis' comments in "no way" signal a departure from the teaching of the Catholic Church concerning marriage or homosexuality. It speaks, rather, of a pastoral approach to these issues.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

HerzMariae
  • Report
Lets just say that the gates of Hell are doing a very good imitation of prevailing. I know they won't. I know they never will.
De Profundis
  • Report
The majority of Novus Ordo clergy supports gay unions., whether they admit this or not. And the majority of traditional priests prefer ignoring the elephant.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up