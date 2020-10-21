Clicks44
Bishop Supports Francis
Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik, says Francis' comments in "no way" signal a departure from the teaching of the Catholic Church concerning marriage or homosexuality. It speaks, rather, of a pastoral …More
Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik, says Francis' comments in "no way" signal a departure from the teaching of the Catholic Church concerning marriage or homosexuality. It speaks, rather, of a pastoral approach to these issues.
Lets just say that the gates of Hell are doing a very good imitation of prevailing. I know they won't. I know they never will.
The majority of Novus Ordo clergy supports gay unions., whether they admit this or not. And the majority of traditional priests prefer ignoring the elephant.