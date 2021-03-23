Saxum: Remembering Blessed Alvaro del Portillo (Feast Day: March 23) Blessed Alvaro del Portillo is the first prelate of Opus Dei, a personal prelature founded by St. Josemaria Escriva. Saxum ( … More

Saxum: Remembering Blessed Alvaro del Portillo (Feast Day: March 23)



Blessed Alvaro del Portillo is the first prelate of Opus Dei, a personal prelature founded by St. Josemaria Escriva. Saxum ( which means "rock") is a nickname given by St. Josemaria to Blessed Alvaro for the latter's fortitude. Blessed Alvaro was beatified on May 12, 2014. CITE was inspired by Blessed Alvaro during his pastoral visit in 1997 where he called for initiatives to help the poor. CITE