A beautiful pro-life Super Bowl ad by Toyota: "We found a baby girl for your adoption, but there are some things you need to know... Her legs will need to be amputated. Her life—it won't be easy." “… More

A beautiful pro-life Super Bowl ad by Toyota: "We found a baby girl for your adoption, but there are some things you need to know... Her legs will need to be amputated. Her life—it won't be easy." “It might not be easy, but it’ll be amazing,” says her adoptive mother.