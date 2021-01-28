Opus Dei: The Influential Ultra-Conservative Christian Sect (2002). In the shadow of the Pyrenees lies the shrine of Torreciudad, the heart of the Opus Dei movement. Founded in 1928 by Jose María … More

In the shadow of the Pyrenees lies the shrine of Torreciudad, the heart of the Opus Dei movement. Founded in 1928 by Jose María Escriva, the sect now has 85,000 members worldwide. The movement promotes an austere lifestyle and outmoded religious practices, such as self-flagellation. Many accuse it of operating a mind-controlling, secretive cult, using its network of schools and universities to target the young and impressionable. Escriva’s hardline views on issues such as abortion, contraception and homosexuality also helped him to forge close links with the Franco regime; something that many feel should automatically disqualify him from sainthood. But so long as the sizeable donations keep flooding in and the movement’s leaders hold influential positions in the Vatican, Opus Dei will continue to enjoy the Church’s blessing.