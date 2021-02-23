In-Vitro Fertilisation: Russian Orthodox No Better Than Catholic Church

The Russian Orthodox are re-examining its stance on in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).They published the document “Ethical Problems Associated with In Vitro Fertilisation,” in order to gather different voices on the topic until March 29.In 2000, the Moscow Patriarchate produced a paper calling all kinds of In-vitro Fertilisation “morally inadmissible.” The new document claims that there have been “medical advances” since 2000.The new paper proposes to leave the decision to use IVF to the discretion of the priest who knows the couple and their ability “to continue to bear the cross of childlessness.”In medical terms, nothing has changed since 2000. For the procedure many children are produced of whom maybe one will be born scoring a success rate of about 30%. The Russian-Orthodox follow the State which started to fund artificial insemination a year ago.