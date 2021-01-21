Navalny reveals investigation into ‘Putin's Palace’ | DW News. Who owns the sprawling palace complex, with its own amphitheatre, a teahouse and a helipad at the Black Sea? Kremlin critic Alexei … More

Navalny reveals investigation into ‘Putin's Palace’ | DW News.

Who owns the sprawling palace complex, with its own amphitheatre, a teahouse and a helipad at the Black Sea? Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has released a two-hour video investigation into the complex, saying the palace was built for Russian President Vladimir Putin using taxpayer money. The Kremlin has denied the allegations. The video was posted by Navalny's team two days after he was jailed upon returning to Russia.