Britain becomes first to approve Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine. Britain has become the first country to approve the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine as it battles a highly … More

Britain becomes first to approve Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine.



Britain has become the first country to approve the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine as it battles a highly contagious virus strain.



The dose is the second to be approved for use in the UK.



It will be rolled out from January 4.



The vaccine has proved to be up to 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 in clinical trials.



UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned residents it was “absolutely critical” to follow the rules and do everything they could to stop the spread considering the new COVID strand spreads so much faster than the original virus.



He acknowledged the recent confirmation was good news, adding, the vaccine gave the country “a route out” of the lockdown.



The UK government has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford jab - while the first doses of the Pfizer product went to the UK on December 8.