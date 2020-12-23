Eruption of Mount Etna in Italy - Volcano woke up. A new eruption of Mount Etna began in Italy on the island of Sicily. An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 was reportedly recorded shortly before. … More





A new eruption of Mount Etna began in Italy on the island of Sicily. An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 was reportedly recorded shortly before.

The eruption continued with a dense plume of ash about five kilometers high and fountains of lava rising more than 100 meters into the air. Volcanic ash "rain" partially covered the area of villages between Pedara and Tremesteri-Etneo in Catania, Sicily. Etna is the largest and most active volcano in Europe, producing so much lava every year that it can fill a 108-story skyscraper.



