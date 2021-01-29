An Update on the 2023 World Youth Day | EWTN News Nightly Portugal is preparing to host the 2023 World Youth Day, an international event that was established by Saint John Paul II. The event will … More





Portugal is preparing to host the 2023 World Youth Day, an international event that was established by Saint John Paul II. The event will take place in Lisbon in August. EWTN News Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, gives us an update on the on-going preparations. The event was originally scheduled for 2022, but due to the pandemic, the Vatican decided to postpone the event to a safer date. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: