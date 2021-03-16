The Indian Parliament cleared an amendment to the country’s abortion rules, further extending the already liberalised limit for termination from 20 to 24 weeks. Unfortunately, all political parties … More

The Indian Parliament cleared an amendment to the country’s abortion rules, further extending the already liberalised limit for termination from 20 to 24 weeks. Unfortunately, all political parties support it. There is radio silence from the Church. Sad day for the unborn



Rajya Sabha passes The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Bill extends limit of medical termination of pregnancy to 24 weeks with opinion of two registered medical practitioners. It also aims to ensure confidentiality of process & respects privacy of women.