New $2 Trillion ‘American Jobs Plan’ Details Announced | EWTN News Nightly

Fresh off spending 1.9 trillion dollars on Covid-relief, the White House unveiled the new "American Jobs Plan" on this last day of March that is, among other things, aimed at repairing infrastructure and creating a network of Electronic Vehicle Chargers across the United States of America. It would also "create millions of good jobs." To pay for it: a hike in corporate taxes. Former President Donald Trump said, "Biden's policy would break the back of the American Worker with among the highest business tax rates in the developed world." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.