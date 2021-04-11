455-Divine Mercy Sunday + + +Things Jesus Revealed to St. Faustina About Divine MercyLet’s remind ourselves right now. Or learn the highlights for the first time. Divine Mercy Sunday is the perfect day to start listening to what Jesus himself tells us:« I desire that the Feast of Mercy be a refuge and shelter for all souls, and especially for poor sinners. On that day the very depths of My tender mercy are open. I pour out a whole ocean of graces upon those souls who approach the fount of My mercy.The soul that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment. On that day all the divine floodgates through which grace flow are opened. Let no soul fear to draw near to Me, even though its sins be as scarlet.(St.Faustina's Diary 699)(Note: confession does not have to be done on the Sunday itself. Beforehand is fine)