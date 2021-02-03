226. What is asked of him

God said to Ezekiel,“Son of man, go now to the house of Israel, and speak my words to them. Not to a people with difficult speech and barbarous language am I sending you.” Ezekiel, chapter 3, verses 4 to 5Ezekiel receives from God the Word and at the same time Love. And what is asked of him is to go and bring the Word and the Love of God to the house of Israel: “Go now!”By accepting God’s request, Ezekiel can help improve the lives of people in Israel. He can transmit the Word of God aware of the epoch in which he is and to the society to which he is sent. He will adapt to their language and their customs to pass the messages that God wants for the people.Of course, he will not speak of Jesus, since this text is before the birth of Jesus. But in the Word that he will have to proclaim in the name of God, Jesus is there. The Word is whole, but the revealing of the revelation isn’t complete for Ezekiel.Therefore, through the evolution in which he lives and to his personal limits, he shares what he can receive from the Word. He will join to his words what he needs to reach the people of his time, especially to the people of Israel.Ezekiel is between the people and God. He will need to understand what God is telling him and to make himself understood by the people to whom he is sent.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas