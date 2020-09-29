Jesuits Host Homosex-Propaganda "Retreat" With Guest Speaker

Jesuits Host Homosex-Propaganda "Retreat" With Dubious Guest SpeakerThe Jesuit Retreat Center in Parma, Cleveland Diocese, Ohio, will host a homosexualist retreat called Emmaus 2020 for “LGBTQ Christians” on October 9-10, reports JosephSciambra.com.The event will be facilitated by Sister Marian Durkin of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine who said in 2019, “I appreciate Pope Francis’ compassionate look at homosexuality in the Church.”For her “Francis is a breath of fresh air.” Sister Marian is delighted whenever there’s good press about gays and lesbians.The guest speaker at the retreat is the Episcopal preacher Adrienne Koch who is a Lesbian.