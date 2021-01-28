EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, January 27, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Today, a virtual, televised science briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic was held by the Biden Administration. Scientist… More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Today, a virtual, televised science briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic was held by the Biden Administration. Scientists and experts outlined what's happening and what needs to happen to win the battle. Editor at the Immunization Action Coalition, Dr. John Grabenstein, joins to talk more about where things stand in the fight against COVID-19 in the U.S. The doctor shares what is known so far about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and its potential advantages. On Capitol Hill, the Senate continues work on two tracks: moving to confirm President Joe Biden's nominees, while forging ahead towards an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Antony Blinken was sworn in as the new Secretary of State, today. Meanwhile, president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, Archbishop Giampietro Dal Toso, joins to explain why some Catholic mission territories will see a decrease in funding from the Vatican and whether there are measures in place to help those territories transition. And finally this evening, recent data indicates the number of Americans living in poverty has been on the rise and continues, amid the pandemic. Director of Housing Programs for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Cindy VanBuskirk, joins to talk more about the economic assistance needed there and how the pandemic has financially affected the communities they serve.