‘Police state’: Ontario politician blasts Ford Govt. over ‘unconscionable’ lockdown measures “Shame on them speaker. They have shown utter incompetence, they’ve shown disregard for the rule of law. … More

‘Police state’: Ontario politician blasts Ford Govt. over ‘unconscionable’ lockdown measures



“Shame on them speaker. They have shown utter incompetence, they’ve shown disregard for the rule of law. They (the Ford government) do not represent Ontario, they do not represent their voters, they do not represent their party. They lost legitimacy to govern. You’ve lost the mandate to govern, and you should govern yourselves accordingly,” said Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber last week in an address from Queen’s Park to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.



“And then last Friday, predicated on political advice, [Ford essentially declared] martial law – the unthinkable, the unconscionable, the unlawful, the undemocratic, an attempt to create a police state in Ontario thwarted by the police itself.”

Baber said that the Ford “government has lost legitimacy to govern,” due to what he listed as a myriad of COVID-19 lockdown-related unintended consequences.

“I submit that the government has lost legitimacy to govern,” said Baber.



SUBSCRIBE to LifeSite's daily headlines



U.S. Canada World Catholic

“Let’s review: A quarter million surgeries postponed, one million cancer screenings that did not take place, a mandatory directive yesterday to cancel all non-emergency surgeries including cancelled surgeries, children out of school for the third time, a mental health catastrophe with youth suicide attempts skyrocketing.”