Plane flies massive ‘Unborn Black Lives Matter’ banner above Dem National Convention

A pro-life organization is flying an “Unborn Black Lives Matter” airplane-tow banner over the Democratic National Convention (DNC). On August 17, Created Equal, a national pro-life organization, … More

A pro-life organization is flying an “Unborn Black Lives Matter” airplane-tow banner over the Democratic National Convention (DNC). On August 17, Created Equal, a national pro-life organization, launched OperationDNC, a plan to protest during DNC, by flying a giant pro-life banner over Milwaukee. This came in response to the Democrat’s support of abortion. The banner has a picture of a 15-week aborted baby with the words “Unborn Black Lives Matter.” Read full report at LifeSiteNews: www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-airplane-…