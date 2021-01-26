Growing in Friendship with God This Lent As we begin the Lenten journey, pray to understand what it means that God wants to be friends with us. This is an excerpt from “Lenten Meditations: Growing … More





As we begin the Lenten journey, pray to understand what it means that God wants to be friends with us. This is an excerpt from “Lenten Meditations: Growing in Friendship with God” by William A. Barry, SJ, available at Growing in Friendship with God This LentAs we begin the Lenten journey, pray to understand what it means that God wants to be friends with us. This is an excerpt from “Lenten Meditations: Growing in Friendship with God” by William A. Barry, SJ, available at bit.ly/3qMIqjV