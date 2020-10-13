Archbishop Burns Sex Eucharistic Table

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond burned the eucharistic table at Peter and Paul Church in Pearl Rivera after the parish-priest, Father Travis Clark, 37, was seen on it accompanied by two high-heeled, corseted presumptive prostitutes (41, 23) and wielding sex toys on September 30.The group had set up stage lighting and cameras on tripods. A passerby saw light at 11 p.m. in the church, checked and saw Clark through a church window partially naked and partially dressed in priestly attire.He filmed the incident and went to the police who arrested Clark and the two prostitutes on October 1 for sex within view of the public.Aymond called the crime “demonic,” ordered the altar to be burned, and announced that Clark was removed from ministry and “will never serve again.” He added, "We have many good priests, and I regret that they are embarrassed by the actions of a few.”Clark was ordained in 2013 and recently named chaplain of Pope John Paul II High School in addition to his duties at Saints Peter and Paul which he held since 2019.On October 10, Aymond consecrated a new eucharistic table in the church (pictured).