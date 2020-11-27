The Protection of God is Always There! On 27 November 1830, St Catherine Labouré, in the chapel of her convent on the Rue de Bac in Paris, had her second mystical vision of Our Lady: "After a time … More

The Protection of God is Always There!



On 27 November 1830, St Catherine Labouré, in the chapel of her convent on the Rue de Bac in Paris, had her second mystical vision of Our Lady: "After a time the small orb representing the world in Our Lady’s hands vanished and she lowered her arms outstretched, and the rays glittered and glistened more brilliantly than before. Around her Queenly head appeared the luminous letters of the words: “O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee.” A frame of gold appeared around the entire vision as Our Lady said, “Have a Medal struck after this model. All who wear it will receive great graces; it should be worn around the neck. Great graces will be given to those who wear it with confidence.” Today, therefore, is the feast of the Miraculous Medal commemorating this event. This statue of Our Lady speaking with St Catherine Labouré surmount the entrance of the convent in Paris, with images of the Miraculous Medal, and these words: "I have been established as a Guardian... The Protection of God is always there".



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr