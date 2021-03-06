Host of EWTN News In Depth Shares What the New Show Will Bring to the Table | EWTN News Nightly A new show is making its debut on EWTN. EWTN News In Depth is a one hour round table discussion show, … More





A new show is making its debut on EWTN. EWTN News In Depth is a one hour round table discussion show, hosted by Montse Alvarado. It will provide analysis of topics that are of importance to the faithful, offering a Catholic perspective. The host of the show, Montse Alvarado joins to share what she can tell us about EWTN News In Depth and why it was started now. Alvarado tells us about the first episode tonight, who is on and what she is most excited about. Looking ahead, Alvarado gives us a preview of what's in store in the coming weeks. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly