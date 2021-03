Part two, of a six part series of a Parish Lenten Mission by Fr William Casey is The Eucharist. One needs to be or become a Catholic to receive the Sacrament of the Eucharist, also a Catholic must … More

Part two, of a six part series of a Parish Lenten Mission by Fr William Casey is The Eucharist. One needs to be or become a Catholic to receive the Sacrament of the Eucharist, also a Catholic must be in the State of Grace which means not in Mortal Sin to receive the Eucharist...