Republicans and Democrats Make Final Pleas in Georgia Ahead of Tomorrow's Senate Run Off Election

Both Republicans and Democrats have spent millions of dollars, and plenty of time in Georgia, ahead of the Senate run off races. Vice President Mike Pence made his final pitch in the battleground of Georgia ahead of Tuesday's election. Vice President Elect, Kamala Harris was also out in full force, talking about the importance of the U.S. Senate. Both the Democratic and Republican candidates are making their final pleas, and the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List is throwing all of its support behind Senate Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, calling them pro-life champions. The outcome of Tuesday's election will have huge implications. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.