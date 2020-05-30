EXCITING NEWS: The Rally for Life 2020 is moving ONLINE! We're organising a series of major events around an online July 4th Rally for Life, with live speakers, movies, lifestreams and more. The Rall… More





We're organising a series of major events around an online July 4th Rally for Life, with live speakers, movies, lifestreams and more.



The Rally for Life is Ireland's biggest pro-life event and is a source of inspiration for tens of thousands of people. It's an event that can't be cancelled.



So this year we'll have the same colourful and life-affirming celebration of Life - but we'll have it online.



We'll be sending you details and lots of ideas for how you and your family and friends can attend ONLINE. Be part of it!



Let's rebuild our culture together. At this time of uncertainty and tragic loss of life, we must stand for the right-to-life of every person.



Stay Tuned for more details



