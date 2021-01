Pope Francis = Christian + Muslim + Jewish, or New World Religion.Please LIKEand SHAREthis video onFACEBOOK/Twitter/Parler using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.Do you find benefit from these videos and podcasts? If so, please help me make more by becoming a Patron via Patreon (and I'll send you some signed books, merch, and benefits). Find out how to become a Patron of this show by clicking here: patreon.com/drtaylormarshall Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amazon.com/…rch-Within-ebook/dp/B07R8F7RYT Will you please help me share this video in 3 ways:Please click Thumbs-Up Like Buttonto tell people this is a good video.Please SHAREthis video onFACEBOOK/Twitter/Parler using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell) TO DR TAYLOR MARSHALL'S YouTubeCHANNELTaylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amazon.com/…rch-Within-ebook/dp/B07R8F7RYT Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:Twitter: twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall Parler: DrTaylor MarshallPeriscope: pscp.tv/TaylorRMarshall/follow YouTube: Dr Taylor MarshallFacebook: gloria.tv/…TaylorMarshall/&_fb_noscript=1Take Dr. Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com