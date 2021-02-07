Clicks3.4K
Saint Jerome Emiliani Feb 9 breski1 February 09, 2008 Gerolamo Emiliani (Italian: Gerolamo Emiliani also Jerome Aemilian, Hiëronymus Emiliani) (1481 – February 8, 1537), was an Italian humanitar…More
breski1 February 09, 2008 Gerolamo Emiliani (Italian: Gerolamo Emiliani also Jerome Aemilian, Hiëronymus Emiliani) (1481 – February 8, 1537), was an Italian humanitarian, founder of the Somaschi Fathers, and saint. He was canonized in 1767 and is the patron saint of orphans.
FEBRUARY 9, 2011
DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI
THE KINGDOM WITHIN
February 9, 2011
Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Ordinary Time
Mark 7:14-23
He summoned the crowd again and said to them, "Hear me, all of you,
and understand. Nothing that enters one from outside can defile that
person; but the things that come out from within are what defile."
When he got home away from the crowd …More
DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI
THE KINGDOM WITHIN
February 9, 2011
Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Ordinary Time
Mark 7:14-23
He summoned the crowd again and said to them, "Hear me, all of you,
and understand. Nothing that enters one from outside can defile that
person; but the things that come out from within are what defile."
When he got home away from the crowd …More
FEBRUARY 9, 2011
DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI
THE KINGDOM WITHIN
February 9, 2011
Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Ordinary Time
Mark 7:14-23
He summoned the crowd again and said to them, "Hear me, all of you,
and understand. Nothing that enters one from outside can defile that
person; but the things that come out from within are what defile."
When he got home away from the crowd his disciples questioned him
about the parable. He said to them, "Are even you likewise without
understanding? Do you not realize that everything that goes into a
person from outside cannot defile, since it enters not the heart but
the stomach and passes out into the latrine?" (Thus he declared all
foods clean.) "But what comes out of a person, that is what defiles.
>From within people, from their hearts, come evil thoughts,
unchastity, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit,
licentiousness, envy, blasphemy, arrogance, folly. All these evils
come from within and they defile."
Introductory Prayer: Lord, I believe that you are my Creator and
Redeemer and that you know all things. Though none of my sins are
hidden from you, I know that you still love me unconditionally and
are waiting for me to repent and turn to you so that you can forgive
me and wash me clean once more. Thank you for loving me infinitely. I
offer you my weak love in return.
Petition: Lord, help me to overcome my fallen nature and to put you
first in my life.
1. "Nothing that goes into a man from the outside can make him
unclean." "The Kingdom of God," as Christ tells us in the Gospel,
"is within you." Consequently, all that wars against the Kingdom is
also within us. Number 405 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church
tells us that original sin is a "deprivation of original holiness and
justice." It states that human nature has been "wounded in the
natural powers proper to it," and that it is subject to "ignorance,
suffering and the dominion of death; and inclined to sin - an
inclination to evil that is called ‘concupiscence.'" This
concupiscence causes all sorts of disordered tendencies to surface
from within us. These disordered tendencies—if
accepted—are, as our Lord tells us, what defiles a man. Our
holiness and purification must start from within (in ordering our
thoughts and desires according to the Gospel standard), and rise to
the surface in concrete deeds of goodness (in words and actions).
Where does concupiscence do the most damage in my life?
2. "It is the things that come out of a man that make him
unclean." Sin and death entered the world through the disobedience
of the Adam. But, "if death came to reign through that one, how much
more will those who receive the abundance of grace and of the gift of
justification come to reign in life through the one person Jesus
Christ" (Romans 5:15). It is true that death and sin strive to reign
in us due to our concupiscence, but it is not less true that we have
at our disposal all the means necessary to root sin out from our
hearts and live a new life in Christ. Christ has already conquered
sin and death. With his grace we can conquer them within our hearts.
Without ever looking back we must start out on this path, the path
of the reign of Christ within us. Am I sincerely striving to overcome
concupiscence in my life?
3. "If anyone has ears to hear, let him listen to this." "If today
you hear his voice, harden not your hearts." This is a familiar theme
in the Liturgy due to the fact that throughout the centuries, people
have often closed their hearts to the message of the Gospel and to
their own greatest good. In the parable of the rich man and Lazarus
(Luke 16:19-31), the rich man petitions Abraham to send Lazarus from
the dead so that he can warn his brothers about the fate that awaits
them due to their materialistic, self-centered way of life. The rich
man is told that they have the Law and the Prophets, to which he
replies that if only someone would return from the dead, the brothers
would believe. He is told that even then people would not believe. I
cannot permit my heart to be hardened against God's saving Word! But
to remain open, my heart needs to be detached from the pleasures and
easy way of living that make me deaf to Christ's gentle instructions.
Conversation with Christ: Lord, open my ears and lift the veil from
my eyes so that I will allow your Kingdom to reign in my heart. Free
me from loving anything more than you. Free me to allow you to make
demands in my life, demands which are proof of your love. Help me,
Lord, to live Christian charity so that I will not be caught off
guard on the Day of Judgment.
Resolution: I will foster goodness in my thoughts and desires, and
I will deny entrance to anything that would drive Jesus away.
meditation.regnumchristi.org
(1481?-1537)
A careless and irreligious soldier for the city-state of Venice, Jerome was captured in a skirmish at an outpost town and chained in a dungeon. In prison Jerome had a lot of time to think, and he gradually learned how to pray. When he escaped, he returned to Venice where he took charge of the education of his nephews—and began his own studies for the priesthood. In the years after his ordination, events again called Jerome to a decision and a new lifestyle. Plague and famine swept northern Italy. Jerome began caring for the sick and feeding the hungry at his own expense. While serving the sick and the poor, he soon resolved to devote himself and his property solely to others, particularly to abandoned children. He founded three orphanages, a shelter for penitent prostitutes and a hospital.
Around 1532 Jerome and two other priests established a congregation, the Clerks Regular of Somasca, dedicated to the care of orphans and the education of youth. Jerome died in 1537 from a disease he caught while tending the sick. He was canonized in 1767. In 1928 Pius Xl named him the patron of orphans and abandoned children.
Comment:
Very often in our lives it seems to take some kind of “imprisonment” to free us from the shackles of our self-centeredness. When we’re “caught” in some situation we don’t want to be in, we finally come to know the liberating power of Another. Only then can we become another for “the imprisoned” and “the orphaned” all around us.
Quote:
“‘The father of orphans and the defender of widows is God in his holy dwelling. God gives a home to the forsaken; he leads forth prisoners to prosperity; only rebels remain in the parched land’ (Psalm 68).... We should not forget the growing number of persons who are often abandoned by their families and by the community: the old, orphans, the sick and all kinds of people who are rejected…. We must be prepared to take on new functions and new duties in every sector of human activity and especially in the sector of world society, if justice is really to be put into practice. Our action is to be directed above all at those men and nations which, because of various forms of oppression and because of the present character of our society, are silent, indeed voiceless, victims of injustice” (Justice in the World, 1971 World Synod of Bishops).
Patron Saint of:
Orphans, abandoned children
www.americancatholic.org/features/saints/saint.aspx
A careless and irreligious soldier for the city-state of Venice, Jerome was captured in a skirmish at an outpost town and chained in a dungeon. In prison Jerome had a lot of time to think, and he gradually learned how to pray. When he escaped, he returned to Venice where he took charge of the education of his nephews—and began his own studies for the priesthood. In the years after his ordination, events again called Jerome to a decision and a new lifestyle. Plague and famine swept northern Italy. Jerome began caring for the sick and feeding the hungry at his own expense. While serving the sick and the poor, he soon resolved to devote himself and his property solely to others, particularly to abandoned children. He founded three orphanages, a shelter for penitent prostitutes and a hospital.
Around 1532 Jerome and two other priests established a congregation, the Clerks Regular of Somasca, dedicated to the care of orphans and the education of youth. Jerome died in 1537 from a disease he caught while tending the sick. He was canonized in 1767. In 1928 Pius Xl named him the patron of orphans and abandoned children.
Comment:
Very often in our lives it seems to take some kind of “imprisonment” to free us from the shackles of our self-centeredness. When we’re “caught” in some situation we don’t want to be in, we finally come to know the liberating power of Another. Only then can we become another for “the imprisoned” and “the orphaned” all around us.
Quote:
“‘The father of orphans and the defender of widows is God in his holy dwelling. God gives a home to the forsaken; he leads forth prisoners to prosperity; only rebels remain in the parched land’ (Psalm 68).... We should not forget the growing number of persons who are often abandoned by their families and by the community: the old, orphans, the sick and all kinds of people who are rejected…. We must be prepared to take on new functions and new duties in every sector of human activity and especially in the sector of world society, if justice is really to be put into practice. Our action is to be directed above all at those men and nations which, because of various forms of oppression and because of the present character of our society, are silent, indeed voiceless, victims of injustice” (Justice in the World, 1971 World Synod of Bishops).
Patron Saint of:
Orphans, abandoned children
www.americancatholic.org/features/saints/saint.aspx
Gerolamo Emiliani (Italian: Gerolamo Emiliani also Jerome Aemilian, Hiëronymus Emiliani) (1481 – February 8, 1537), was an Italian humanitarian, founder of the Somaschi Fathers, and saint. He was canonized in 1767 and is the patron saint of orphans.
Biography
Jerome was born in Venice, the son of Angelo Emiliani (popularly called Miani) and Eleonore Mauroceni. He joined the army and, in 1508, defended Castelnuovo against the League of Cambray. Taken prisoner and miraculously liberated, he made a pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Treviso, in fulfillment of a vow. He was then appointed podestà (Venetian magistrate) of Castelnuovo, but after a short time returned to Venice to supervise the education of his nephews. All his spare time was devoted to the study of theology and to works of charity.
After his ordination to the priesthood in 1518, the hospitals and the hovels of the poor were his favorite resorts. In the year of plague and famine (1528), he seemed to be everywhere and showed his zeal, especially for the orphans, whose number had so greatly increased. He rented a house for them near the church of St. Rose and, with the assistance of some pious laymen, ministered to their wants. To his charge was also committed the hospital for incurables, founded by St. Cajetan. In 1531 he went to Verona and induced the citizens to build a hospital; at Brescia and at Bergamo, he erected orphanages, one for boys and another for girls. Here also he founded the first home for repentant prostitutes.
Two priests, Alessandro Besuzio and Agostino Bariso, then joined him in his labors of charity, and in 1532 Gerolamo founded a religious society, placing the motherhouse at Somasca, a secluded North Italian hamlet in the Comune of Vercurago between Milan and Bergamo, after which the members became known as Somaschi. In the Rule of this Society, Gerolamo stated the principal work of the community was the care of orphans, poor and sick, and demanded that dwellings, food and clothing would bear the mark of religious poverty.
St Jerome fell a martyr to his zeal; contracting a disease at Bergamo, he died at Somasca in 1537.
[edit] Veneration
He was beatified by Pope Benedict XIV in 1747, and canonized by Pope Clement XIII in 1767. The Office and Mass in his honor were approved eight years later. He was thus not included in the 1570 Tridentine Calendar. When inserted in the Roman Calendar in 1769, he was assigned the date of 20 July. In 1969, Pope Paul VI moved his feast to the day of his death, 8 February.[2]
Founder Statue in St Peter's Basilica
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerolamo_Emiliani
Biography
Jerome was born in Venice, the son of Angelo Emiliani (popularly called Miani) and Eleonore Mauroceni. He joined the army and, in 1508, defended Castelnuovo against the League of Cambray. Taken prisoner and miraculously liberated, he made a pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Treviso, in fulfillment of a vow. He was then appointed podestà (Venetian magistrate) of Castelnuovo, but after a short time returned to Venice to supervise the education of his nephews. All his spare time was devoted to the study of theology and to works of charity.
After his ordination to the priesthood in 1518, the hospitals and the hovels of the poor were his favorite resorts. In the year of plague and famine (1528), he seemed to be everywhere and showed his zeal, especially for the orphans, whose number had so greatly increased. He rented a house for them near the church of St. Rose and, with the assistance of some pious laymen, ministered to their wants. To his charge was also committed the hospital for incurables, founded by St. Cajetan. In 1531 he went to Verona and induced the citizens to build a hospital; at Brescia and at Bergamo, he erected orphanages, one for boys and another for girls. Here also he founded the first home for repentant prostitutes.
Two priests, Alessandro Besuzio and Agostino Bariso, then joined him in his labors of charity, and in 1532 Gerolamo founded a religious society, placing the motherhouse at Somasca, a secluded North Italian hamlet in the Comune of Vercurago between Milan and Bergamo, after which the members became known as Somaschi. In the Rule of this Society, Gerolamo stated the principal work of the community was the care of orphans, poor and sick, and demanded that dwellings, food and clothing would bear the mark of religious poverty.
St Jerome fell a martyr to his zeal; contracting a disease at Bergamo, he died at Somasca in 1537.
[edit] Veneration
He was beatified by Pope Benedict XIV in 1747, and canonized by Pope Clement XIII in 1767. The Office and Mass in his honor were approved eight years later. He was thus not included in the 1570 Tridentine Calendar. When inserted in the Roman Calendar in 1769, he was assigned the date of 20 July. In 1969, Pope Paul VI moved his feast to the day of his death, 8 February.[2]
Founder Statue in St Peter's Basilica
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerolamo_Emiliani