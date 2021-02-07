FEBRUARY 9, 2011

DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI

THE KINGDOM WITHIN

February 9, 2011

Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Ordinary Time

Mark 7:14-23

He summoned the crowd again and said to them, "Hear me, all of you,

and understand. Nothing that enters one from outside can defile that

person; but the things that come out from within are what defile."

When he got home away from the crowd … More

FEBRUARY 9, 2011DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTITHE KINGDOM WITHINFebruary 9, 2011Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Ordinary TimeMark 7:14-23He summoned the crowd again and said to them, "Hear me, all of you,and understand. Nothing that enters one from outside can defile thatperson; but the things that come out from within are what defile."When he got home away from the crowd his disciples questioned himabout the parable. He said to them, "Are even you likewise withoutunderstanding? Do you not realize that everything that goes into aperson from outside cannot defile, since it enters not the heart butthe stomach and passes out into the latrine?" (Thus he declared allfoods clean.) "But what comes out of a person, that is what defiles.>From within people, from their hearts, come evil thoughts,unchastity, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit,licentiousness, envy, blasphemy, arrogance, folly. All these evilscome from within and they defile."Introductory Prayer: Lord, I believe that you are my Creator andRedeemer and that you know all things. Though none of my sins arehidden from you, I know that you still love me unconditionally andare waiting for me to repent and turn to you so that you can forgiveme and wash me clean once more. Thank you for loving me infinitely. Ioffer you my weak love in return.Petition: Lord, help me to overcome my fallen nature and to put youfirst in my life.1. "Nothing that goes into a man from the outside can make himunclean." "The Kingdom of God," as Christ tells us in the Gospel,"is within you." Consequently, all that wars against the Kingdom isalso within us. Number 405 of the Catechism of the Catholic Churchtells us that original sin is a "deprivation of original holiness andjustice." It states that human nature has been "wounded in thenatural powers proper to it," and that it is subject to "ignorance,suffering and the dominion of death; and inclined to sin - aninclination to evil that is called ‘concupiscence.'" Thisconcupiscence causes all sorts of disordered tendencies to surfacefrom within us. These disordered tendencies—ifaccepted—are, as our Lord tells us, what defiles a man. Ourholiness and purification must start from within (in ordering ourthoughts and desires according to the Gospel standard), and rise tothe surface in concrete deeds of goodness (in words and actions).Where does concupiscence do the most damage in my life?2. "It is the things that come out of a man that make himunclean." Sin and death entered the world through the disobedienceof the Adam. But, "if death came to reign through that one, how muchmore will those who receive the abundance of grace and of the gift ofjustification come to reign in life through the one person JesusChrist" (Romans 5:15). It is true that death and sin strive to reignin us due to our concupiscence, but it is not less true that we haveat our disposal all the means necessary to root sin out from ourhearts and live a new life in Christ. Christ has already conqueredsin and death. With his grace we can conquer them within our hearts.Without ever looking back we must start out on this path, the pathof the reign of Christ within us. Am I sincerely striving to overcomeconcupiscence in my life?3. "If anyone has ears to hear, let him listen to this." "If todayyou hear his voice, harden not your hearts." This is a familiar themein the Liturgy due to the fact that throughout the centuries, peoplehave often closed their hearts to the message of the Gospel and totheir own greatest good. In the parable of the rich man and Lazarus(Luke 16:19-31), the rich man petitions Abraham to send Lazarus fromthe dead so that he can warn his brothers about the fate that awaitsthem due to their materialistic, self-centered way of life. The richman is told that they have the Law and the Prophets, to which hereplies that if only someone would return from the dead, the brotherswould believe. He is told that even then people would not believe. Icannot permit my heart to be hardened against God's saving Word! Butto remain open, my heart needs to be detached from the pleasures andeasy way of living that make me deaf to Christ's gentle instructions.Conversation with Christ: Lord, open my ears and lift the veil frommy eyes so that I will allow your Kingdom to reign in my heart. Freeme from loving anything more than you. Free me to allow you to makedemands in my life, demands which are proof of your love. Help me,Lord, to live Christian charity so that I will not be caught offguard on the Day of Judgment.Resolution: I will foster goodness in my thoughts and desires, andI will deny entrance to anything that would drive Jesus away.