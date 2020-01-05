Adoration of the Holy Name of Jesus

"Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every … More

"Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father." – Phil 2:9-11. Today, 5 Jan 2020, is the feast of the Holy Name in the old rite calendar. This painting by El Greco is in the National Gallery in London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr