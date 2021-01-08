US records deadliest pandemic day. The United States has recorded its deadliest day since the pandemic began, with health officials attempting to ramp up vaccine rollout after more than 4,000 deaths … More

The United States has recorded its deadliest day since the pandemic began, with health officials attempting to ramp up vaccine rollout after more than 4,000 deaths were reported in one day.



It comes as the third consecutive record-setting day for COVID-19 deaths in the US.



Health officials are also worried about the spread of COVID-19 following the riots at Capitol Hill, given many of crowd were not wearing masks.