Catholic Congressman Jake LaTurner on Keeping Christ at the Center of His Life | EWTN News Nightly

Having faith in God is how Congressman Jake LaTurner says he lives his life. The sixth generation Kansan says it's a virtue he learned early on in life, with the help of his grandmother as well as EWTN's foundress, Mother Angelica. "This night we are going to challenge you to be greater. To be more Holy," said Mother Angelica to her viewers. And it was those lessons from her that still resonate in the mind and heart of Congressman Jake LaTurner. He says, "It was on the entire time I grew up. My grandmother watched Mother Angelica, [most] of her life and watches daily Mass still today." The congressman says his grandparents, Joe and Ruby, made sure he stayed true to his Catholic faith. "My grandpa was in the Korean War, and while in Korea lost sight in his left eye. As a result of that he was shipped to an Army hospital in Texas." While healing, his grandfather would help others around the hospital. One day, Joe helped a fellow soldier to Sunday Mass, which changed his life forever. "So fast forward, my grandmother and him get married, they've been married for a couple of years, and as he put it, something was missing in their life. It was that experience that lead them to the Catholic Church." Congressman LaTurner now instills the Catholic faith in his family and work life. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.